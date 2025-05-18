Supporting success: Beacon Academy pre-exam breakfasts

The breakfasts and pre-exam snacks are provided by the school throughout the formal exam season, to ensure that students in Years 11 and 13 are provided with the opportunity to see their relevant subject staff and meet with friends, ensuring that they are well fed, hydrated and fully supported right up to the last minute, prior to the start of the exam. Departmental staff and members of the Academy Senior Leadership Team also attend to answer any last-minute questions and lend their support, encouragement and advice.

This provision has been made possible thanks to the community’s support of the school’s Tesco Stronger Starts funding application last year. Beacon is also incredibly grateful to Chartwells for generously donating fresh fruit and bottled water to support this initiative and to Crowborough Community Pantry who have kindly contributed items to support their drive to combat food waste. Their contributions help to ensure that all students have access to healthy, energising options during this important time.

A spokesperson said: “At Beacon Academy, we are committed to creating a supportive environment where every student can thrive, and we are always looking to build partnerships with local businesses and organisations who share this vision. If you or your company would like to contribute to the continued provision of exam breakfasts or student support initiatives, please contact Steph Stoner at s.stoner@beacon-academy.”

