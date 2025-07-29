Supporting the next generation of engineers: MindWorks sponsors Greenpower Goblins Event at Goodwood

Emsworth’s MindWorks Marketing is proud to support causes close to its team’s hearts and each year, every colleague is given £50 to donate to a charity or community initiative of their choice as well as a day’s leave to support it.

This year, Senior Account Manager Lucy Carver chose to support an inspiring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) event when her son took part in the Greenpower Goblins challenge at the iconic Goodwood racetrack.

Organised by the Greenpower Education Trust, the Goblins project invites primary school children across the UK to design, build, and race electric cars at real motorsport venues. It’s an incredible initiative aimed at sparking early interest in engineering and science careers.

Hands-on learning in action: from the workshop to the racing circuit

Southbourne Seagull racing car with number plate designed to be a chip in its beak!

Lucy’s son Rafe and his classmates from Southbourne Junior School formed the Southbourne Seagulls. The team of 9–10-year-olds took on the full challenge, from fundraising for equipment and designing their car, to building it with help from a professional engineer. Along the way, they developed hands-on technical skills and teamworking abilities, all leading up to the thrill of racing on the legendary Goodwood circuit.

“It went so quickly from painting and attaching bodywork to getting to drive it,” said Rafe. “Cheering on our teammates was just as fun as racing the car ourselves!”

Teachers and team leaders Bethany Wadey and Jasmine Duncan were delighted by the students’ achievements. “STEM Club is a fantastic opportunity for our children to grow in confidence, work together and be part of something bigger,” said Bethany. “How many children can say they’ve been real race car drivers on the Goodwood track!?”

The Southbourne Seagulls rose to the occasion – from their impressive fundraising efforts to building a fully functioning electric vehicle. “The children were a real credit to our school,” said Jasmine. “We’ll definitely be up for the challenge again next year!”

Lucy added, “To be part of something like this at Goodwood is an experience I know the children will never forget. I loved hearing all about the building process after each STEM Club session, and seeing the final car in action was fantastic. The event was full of energy and support, a true testament to the Greenpower team and sponsor Lockheed Martin.”

Michelle Leggatt, MindWorks Managing Director, said, “We’re proud to have played a small part in an initiative that’s helping to shape the engineers, scientists and innovators of tomorrow.”

Find out more about the Greenpower Education Trust and the Goblins challenge at https://www.greenpower.co.uk