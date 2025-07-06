Supporting the transition from primary school to Beacon Academy

Beacon Academy welcomed all Year 6 children that will be joining the school in Year 7 in September for two very positive transition days at the beginning of July.

The children spent two days with their new Year 7 Tutor and tutor group, touring the school, taking part in lessons with subject teachers and enjoying fun, team building activities, including a variety of sports and games. On the second day, the children were presented with their Beacon Academy Year 7 tie.

Head of Year 7, Mr Will Sawyer, commented, “The transition days enable our new cohort to meet some teaching and support staff, experience some lessons, become more familiar with our Beeches site and start to make new friends. We hope that our soon-to-be Year 7s enjoyed their time with us this week and we look forward to getting to know them all more from September onwards.”

Year 6 students and their families are encouraged to visit Beacon Academy’s online Year 6 into Year 7 Transition Portal, where they will find a range of resources designed to support students and parents with the transition from primary school to Beacon Academy, including maps, transition booklets, useful videos and FAQs. They can also contact the school with any questions or concerns at [email protected].