'Surreal' virtual reality session at Collyer's
After plugging in to the virtual reality headsets and Bodyswaps App, the group were immersed into a ‘workplace scenario’.
The students identified a colleague’s positive use of active listening and made suggestions on how to increase the effectiveness of workplace communication.
Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s Director of Progression, was delighted: “It was surreal!
"The students loved the virtual reality technology and felt it augmented their learning by helping them to become more involved in the scenario presented to them.
"The group are keen to try out more lessons using the App and headsets in the future.
"The immersive suite is proving to be a popular and valuable educational tool.”