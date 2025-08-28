Sussex-based business offers simple reading habits to help your child thrive in Reception this September

A guide from Polly Atkinson, Founder of Children Reading for Life

As summer days begin to shorten and school shoes are bought many families are preparing their children for that all important first day of Reception.

Whether your child is starting school for the first time or stepping up into a new routine, these early transitions bring excitement, curiosity, and a few butterflies too.

Reading together is a powerful and simple way of helping to prepare your child for the transition.

Polly Atkinson, Founder of Children Reading for Life

Polly Atkinson, founder of Children Reading for Life, explains:

“Reading is more than decoding words on a page. It develops vocabulary, empathy, listening, imagination and independence. Just 10 minutes of reading a day can dramatically improve a child’s vocabulary, confidence, wellbeing and long-term educational outcomes.

There are many resources and books which are about starting school and the books for topics website is a good place to start to help prepare those reception starters.

Tips for Parents of Reception Starters:

Daily reading to your child will help them develop their listening skills and their ability to focus. Reception / Early Years classrooms can be busy and noisy with many distractions so helping your child to listen to instructions and process what they have been asked to do will give them a big advantage in school

Reading together at home gives you the opportunity to role model how to not only use books (where to start, when to turn the page, taking time to look carefully at the pictures) but how to look after them and put them away on a shelf or in a box. In other words, to respect books

Reading to your child enables them to develop their vocabulary and use of language. This will be a vital contribution to your child’s overall educational and emotional development as well as empowering them to communicate their thoughts and feelings

Books and stories are a wonderful way to help your child develop empathy. As you talk about characters in books, your child will be learning how others behave, respond, react and solve problems in various situations. To understand the actions of others, and to know that we are all different, is not only an important life skill but can help your child to manage their own emotions

Reading to your child is one of the first steps to their own reading journey. You are explicitly showing them that words on a page ‘say’ something, that they have a meaning and that, by talking together, you develop an understanding of a story…or some information…or what a poem is ‘telling’ you

Perhaps, most importantly, when you read you your child, you are nurturing and allowing them to grow their imagination. In a book you can visit worlds and meet people you might never have imagined. And that is simply priceless.

Through one-to-one tutoring and workshops, Children Reading for Life empowers parents and adults to foster a deep-rooted love of reading in children standing on the belief that reading is an unparalleled gift for future success. It arms parents, carers, and grandparents with the arsenal needed to escort their children into the vibrant world of stories helping them to become more able and confident readers.