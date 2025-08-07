Sussex drama academy is now enrolling and offering a free trial

By Neil Hopson
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
At Ariel Drama Academies, we believe true success isn’t just found in the spotlight—it's in the growth of every student. Whether your child dreams of the West End or simply wants to build confidence and communication skills, our classes are designed to empower young people with skills for life. We don’t just teach performing arts. We help young people perform better in life. First day back: Saturday 30th August Join us for a FREE TRIAL! www.arieldrama.com

At Ariel Drama Academies, we don’t just teach performing arts.

We help young people perform better in life.

Build self-esteem

One of our yealy showcases in a professional theatre.placeholder image
One of our yealy showcases in a professional theatre.

Strengthen resilience

Boost communication skills

Grow inner confidence

From exciting full-scale productions to unforgettable memories, Ariel Drama Academies continue to evolve—staying in tune with what young people need while staying true to our values.

Creting new friends at Arielplaceholder image
Creting new friends at Ariel

Hundreds of students. Countless success stories. One supportive community.

Start your child’s journey – FREE trial on Saturday, 30th August!

Secure your place today: https://www.arieldrama.com/

Related topics:SussexWest End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice