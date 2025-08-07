Sussex drama academy is now enrolling and offering a free trial
At Ariel Drama Academies, we believe true success isn’t just found in the spotlight—it's in the growth of every student. Whether your child dreams of the West End or simply wants to build confidence and communication skills, our classes are designed to empower young people with skills for life. We don’t just teach performing arts. We help young people perform better in life. First day back: Saturday 30th August Join us for a FREE TRIAL! www.arieldrama.com
At Ariel Drama Academies, we don’t just teach performing arts.
We help young people perform better in life.
Build self-esteem
Strengthen resilience
Boost communication skills
Grow inner confidence
From exciting full-scale productions to unforgettable memories, Ariel Drama Academies continue to evolve—staying in tune with what young people need while staying true to our values.
Hundreds of students. Countless success stories. One supportive community.
Start your child’s journey – FREE trial on Saturday, 30th August!
Secure your place today: https://www.arieldrama.com/