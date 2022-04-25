Sussex families called on to host international students

Academic Families need host families in Sussex to welcome international students who are travelling to the UK to study.

The company work with more than 450 boarding schools in the UK and help students, aged 12-18 from across the globe.

Associated schools in the area include Steyning Grammar School, Ardingly College, Worth School and Roedean School.

Student Yoko Nakano with hosts

The host families are needed to provide a home for the students when they are not at school, including school holidays and occasional weekends.

Host families receive £40 a night per student and additional expenses such as days and meals out will be reinbursed.

Lorna Clayton, managing director at Academic Families, said: “You will be fully supported by our friendly team who make the arrangements and quickly resolve any concerns. We make the arrangements, reimburse your expenses including a nightly allowance and shoulder the ultimate responsibility so you can relax and enjoy supporting your student.

“Hosts are a bit like grandparents – all arrangements and finances are taken care of leaving you to enjoy your time together. The bonds formed between hosts and students is lifelong. One of our students even invited his host to his wedding many years after leaving the UK!

“Our host families come in all shapes and sizes. Some have children of their own, others don’t, and we have a great gang of active grandparents! Everyone provides a warm and supportive environment for an international student far from their own family. We prioritise child safety and organise a background check for all our hosts.”

Hosts Shirley and Alan Firth said: “We’ve been hosts for about three years now. During this time, we have had the pleasure of meeting many young people from a few different cultural backgrounds. We have learned so much from these experiences and hope the young people feel we have contributed to their experiences in a positive way.

“They have helped us with new technologies and laughed with us over many things. We just hope that being part of our family while they are with us has helped them understand a little of normal everyday family life and that they have felt comfortable in our home.

“Academic Families has been there for us whenever we have needed them, always understanding when we have needed to talk to them. They also care very much about the health and wellbeing of all the young people as individuals.

“They have been, and I hope will continue to be, a great organisation to be part of.”

The company encourage hosts and students to learn about and share each others culture and traditions.

To find out more, visit https://academicfamilies.com/ or contact [email protected]