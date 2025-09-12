Sussex families warmly invited to Grandir UK's Autumn Open Day
A selection of Grandir UK nurseries warmly invite families in Sussex to discover exceptional Early Years childcare and education at our Open Day.
Step into our vibrant nursery space on Saturday 4th October and Friday 21st November and experience the Grandir UK magic for yourself. See how we encourage children’s natural curiosity, stimulate their learning and nurture their unique potential.
Whether you’re just starting to consider your childcare options or ready to start searching for the ideal nursery, every family is welcome as part of our community.
What to expect on the day
Upon your arrival, you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team who will show you around the nursery and answer all your important questions. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- A guided tour of our warm and inspiring nursery space
- An introduction into our bespoke education programmes
- A chance for children to enjoy some of the fun, engaging activities we offer
- A look at our nutritious, seasonal food menus which are full of flavour
- An insight into how we help build children’s confidence and ensure their emotional wellbeing
Why choose a Grandir UK nursery?
At Grandir UK, we provide more than just childcare. We offer a place where children can learn, grow and thrive in safe, inspiring environments. With over 25 years of experience, our nurseries are trusted by families across the UK for delivering exceptional Early Years education led by passionate, highly trained teams. Each setting is rooted in its local community whilst being supported by the strength, knowledge and resources of our nationwide network. This unique balance ensures that every child receives the individual attention they deserve, while parents benefit from the reassurance of a trusted, established provider.
Open Day details in Sussex
- Wishing Tree Day Nursery and Preschool
- Open Day: Friday 21st November, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: 14 Carden Avenue, Brighton, BN1 8NA
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Redhill
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: York Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9TT
- Elan Day Nursery
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: 59 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath West Sussex, RH16 3DR
- Elan Preschool
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: 12 Sydney Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1PZ
- Little Monkeys Day Nursery and Preschool
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: Rex House, 18 London Road, Horsham, West Sussex RH12 1AY
Spaces are limited to ensure a personalised experience for each family. Book your place today to ensure you don’t miss out!
Book a visit here: Nursery Open Days | Events | Grandir UK