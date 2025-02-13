Sussex firm launches artwork competition to celebrate SEND families and artistic talent

Renaissance Legal has announced the launch of a new artwork competition, a creative celebration designed to showcase the artistic talents of children and young adults with disabilities or special educational needs (SEN).

Renaissance Legal is delighted to announce the launch of the Renaissance Legal Artwork Competition 2025, a creative celebration designed to showcase the artistic talents of children and young adults with disabilities or special educational needs (SEN).

The competition, which marks Renaissance Legal’s 15th anniversary this year, invites entrants aged 4-25 to create a piece of artwork on the theme of ‘What I love to do’.

Following the overwhelming success of a similar competition back in 2019, this initiative seeks to highlight the creativity of SEND families while offering a platform for young artists to share their inspirational work. Winning pieces will be professionally printed and framed for display in Renaissance Legal’s offices, and winners will also receive generous gift vouchers of up to £300.

A Panel of Esteemed Judges

To make this year’s competition even more special, Renaissance Legal has assembled an outstanding panel of judges, including:

Julia Donaldson – renowned children’s author, Children’s Laureate 2012-13 and Patron of Amaze Sussex.

Ciara Lawrence – Learning disability campaigner and podcaster.

Patricia Finnegan – Artist development lead at Project Art Works.

Baroness Browning – Former MP and Vice President of the National Autistic Society.

Angela Pell – Acclaimed screenwriter of Snow Cake and The Reason I Jump.

Philip Warford – Managing Director of Renaissance Legal.

Philip Warford, Managing Director of Renaissance Legal (photo attached) expressed his excitement about the competition:

“We have always been passionate about celebrating the exceptional lives of families with disabled and vulnerable children, and we are thrilled to launch this competition as part of our 15-year anniversary celebrations. The last competition brought joy to so many young artists and their families, and we can’t wait to see this year’s inspiring creations. With an incredible panel of judges, this will be a truly special event for all involved.”

How to Enter

Entrants should submit an A4 portrait painting or drawing (no pencil or chalk) illustrating their interpretation of ‘What I love to do,’ accompanied by a short 100-word explanation. The competition is open to four age categories:

4-8 years old9-13 years old14-18 years old19-25 years oldThe deadline for submissions is Friday 18th April 2025, and winners will be notified in May 2025.

Full details about the competition can be found here: https://www.renaissancelegal.co.uk/about-us/artwork-competition/

Submissions must be sent as hard copies to:

FAO: Laura HullRenaissance Legal Pacific House126 Dyke RoadBrightonBN1 3TE

For further details or queries, please contact Laura Hull (01273 610611 or email [email protected]).