Sussex Freemasons' community engagement within the south group has had excellent positive results.

Brighthelmstone Lodge No.8042 recently donated an interactive whiteboard to the Inclusion Department at Seaford Head School, significantly enhancing the learning environment for students with special educational needs (SEN).

Teachers have reported increased participation and improved concentration among the students, as the technology allows for more personalised and stimulating lessons.

The whiteboard has become a valuable tool in fostering both academic development and confidence, making a meaningful difference in the educational experience of these learners.