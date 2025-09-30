Sussex law firm partners with Prept. Foundation to inspire a generation through food

By Samantha Pond
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Sussex-born law firm, SO Legal, has announced its new role as an official Prept. Foundation School Sponsor, supporting food education that helps young people live happier and healthier lives.

Prept. delivers hands-on cooking and food sessions to schools, giving students practical skills, confidence, and a greater sense of wellbeing. Thanks to SO Legal’s support, Prept. can continue its high-quality programmes at Eastbourne Academy.

Prept. spokesperson said "SO Legal's generous donation will ensure that we can continue to deliver high-quality food education to Eastbourne Academy, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership together."

SO Legal Director, Hamed Ovaisi, added "At SO Legal, we’re proud to support Prept. and their incredible work empowering young people through food. Their hands-on sessions not only teach essential life skills like cooking and teamwork, but also build confidence, wellbeing and a connection to the local community. As a company that cares deeply about supporting local initiatives, promoting wellbeing and helping the next generation thrive, partnering with Prept. felt like a natural fit."

From primary school workshops to immersive secondary school programs and holiday activities, Prept. are inspiring a new generation of healthy eaters, food lovers, and future chefs.

As part of the partnership, SO Legal solicitors will join students for three in-school sessions, with the collaboration culminating in a special ‘Farm to Fork’ day at the Agrifoods Centre, Plumpton College, on 20 March 2026.

This partnership highlights SO Legal’s commitment not only to legal excellence but also to making a positive impact in the community it serves.

To get in contact or find out more, please email [email protected] or give their Eastbourne office a call on 01323 407555.

