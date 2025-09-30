Sussex law firm partners with Prept. Foundation to inspire a generation through food
Prept. delivers hands-on cooking and food sessions to schools, giving students practical skills, confidence, and a greater sense of wellbeing. Thanks to SO Legal’s support, Prept. can continue its high-quality programmes at Eastbourne Academy.
Prept. spokesperson said "SO Legal's generous donation will ensure that we can continue to deliver high-quality food education to Eastbourne Academy, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership together."
SO Legal Director, Hamed Ovaisi, added "At SO Legal, we’re proud to support Prept. and their incredible work empowering young people through food. Their hands-on sessions not only teach essential life skills like cooking and teamwork, but also build confidence, wellbeing and a connection to the local community. As a company that cares deeply about supporting local initiatives, promoting wellbeing and helping the next generation thrive, partnering with Prept. felt like a natural fit."
As part of the partnership, SO Legal solicitors will join students for three in-school sessions, with the collaboration culminating in a special ‘Farm to Fork’ day at the Agrifoods Centre, Plumpton College, on 20 March 2026.
This partnership highlights SO Legal’s commitment not only to legal excellence but also to making a positive impact in the community it serves.
To get in contact or find out more, please email [email protected] or give their Eastbourne office a call on 01323 407555.