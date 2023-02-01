Sussex music charity AudioActive has added extra free music sessions to its usual schedule this week to support young people affected by strikes.

Industrial strike action is taking place today, February 1, and to help young people, extra music sessions in Worthing and Brighton will go ahead to provide activities and hot food for those affected.

AudioActive’s work with young people usually operates in schools during the working day and at its own music community hubs in Worthing and Brighton outside of school hours, as well as in youth centres across Sussex.

Today, extra opportunities for young people to get involved will be happening from 1pm in Brighton and 3.30pm in Worthing, where they can learn to rap, produce, write, sing and record music for free.

Young people can sign up via AudioActive.org.uk/Get-Involved to join the session in Brighton, 1pm to 5pm, at the Bottega Rooms, and in Worthing, 3.30pm tol 7.30pm, at AudioActive Worthing.

AudioActive said in a statement on its website: "On Wednesday, February 1st, teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will all go on strike.

