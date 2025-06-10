Sussex nursery group pioneers UK’s first Infant Mental Health Policy

Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries, a family-run early years provider across Sussex, has launched one of the UK’s first infant mental health policies - and it’s written entirely from the baby’s point of view.

Launched on the first day of Infant Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 9-15th June, the policy is created in collaboration with BrightPIP (Brighton Parent Infant Psychological Therapy), a charity that supports early parent-child relationships. It combines cutting-edge science with practical guidance to help nursery staff support babies’ social and emotional development in the most formative period of life.

“Infant mental health begins before a child is born,” says Dr Laura Williams, Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Director at BrightPIP and author of the report. “The experiences babies have in their first 1001 days shape their brain architecture, stress responses, and capacity for relationships.

"I hope this policy can raise awareness of infant mental health in early years settings and the importance of those early caring relationships, including between babies and their keyworkers. Nursery staff are doing such an important job in caring for young children. I hope this policy can underline that fact and help to inform Hopscotch practice going forward.”

Told in the voice of a baby, the policy is both engaging and scientifically grounded. It guides practitioners to:

Understand and respond to babies' emotional expressions and needs

Use co-regulation techniques to soothe and support babies’ big feelings

Build secure, loving, and consistent relationships with babies in their care

Recognise early signs of distress, trauma, or unmet needs

Work closely with families to support healthy attachment

“This isn’t just about theory - it’s about daily practice,” says Philip Ford, Managing Director of Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries. “We wanted to give our teams something that was emotionally resonant but also grounded in research. The baby’s voice brings it to life in a way that’s accessible and memorable.”

At their launch event at their Seven Dials site on Monday, BrightPIP spoke to parents about why creating emotionally safe, calm, and predictable environments is just as important as educational outcomes in the early years. Yoga sessions, sensory activities and stories on topics such as emotions, connection and kindness also featured heavily throughout the morning.

Hopscotch’s approach is aligned with national movements like the First 1001 Days and the principles of “professional love,” the idea that emotionally responsive care from practitioners plays a vital role in early development. The policy has already been welcomed by staff as “moving,” “eye-opening,” and “hugely empowering.”

The group hopes their policy will spark wider interest in how nurseries across the UK can prioritise infant mental health - not as an add-on, but as central to their ethos.

“The science is clear,” adds Dr Williams. “Babies need relationships to thrive. When early years settings get this right, the impact is lifelong.”

For more information on Hopscotch’s Children’s Nurseries and their Infant Mental Health Policy, visit https://www.hopscotch.uk.com and to find out more and donate to BrightPIP visit https://www.brightpip.org.uk