Sussex PR agency powers up social impact with transformational work experience for Burgess Hill students

Work experience is more than just a tick-box exercise though. It's a proven driver of future success.

According to research from Speakers for Schools, students who gain real-world experience can earn up to 3.4% more in future full-time employment compared to their peers.

The interactive programme delivered over a week involved a tour of BBC Radio Sussex in Brighton where presenter Danny Pike welcomed them into his live breakfast show studio, bringing broadcasting to life, from a simple phone call to national news.

“We didn’t just give them tasks, we gave them insight, responsibility and a sense of what’s possible,” said Aneela Rose, Managing Director of RMG. “The students were genuinely inspired. One parent even reached out to thank us personally and I’m grateful to the brilliant businesses who helped make this week so special.”

“Just a few hours of meaningful workplace engagement can change a young person’s perspective and future,” Aneela adds.

Following the visit to BBC Sussex, students then enjoyed a couple of hours learning about local luxury brand marketing in the Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex where they saw how a premium brand engages with customers on the showroom floor before heading to CAE Burgess Hill to sit in a real-life flight simulator to experience behind the scenes technology in the aviation sector.

“I felt it was really important to give the students hands-on experience, to see different industries in action and then to use their time with us to create content for digital marketing and social media.” added Aneela.

The immersive programme concluded with a visit to Newman Thomson showcasing the power of print media and its continued purpose in people’s lives.

Applying their key learnings, students had a go at writing press releases, news items, producing reels and other social media content with key targets and goals in mind before self-reflection on their experience via a personal blog and a presentation to the RMG team.

Rose Media Group continues to champion youth engagement, with another placement confirmed with a student from Hurst College in July.

“I wholeheartedly encourage other businesses to get involved,” adds Aneela. “Even just a few hours of meaningful engagement can shift a young person’s mindset, raise aspirations and boost their confidence. And if we can increase their earning potential in the future it’s worth the time and investment into our young people, for better quality of their future life.”

