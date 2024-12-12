Sussex Prep School among first in the UK to install state-of-the-art golf simulator for pupils

Pupils at Windlesham House, an independent day and boarding prep school in West Sussex, have enjoyed an exciting end to term with the installation of a state-of-the-art golf simulator designed to transform how they learn to play, as well as providing expert instruction and cutting-edge technology.

The simulator system provides highly accurate tracking of every shot, offering detailed analysis of crucial metrics including ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, and club path.

Pupils now have access to over 80 world-renowned golf courses, allowing them to virtually experience playing at iconic venues like St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, and Augusta National.

This technology enables year-round practice regardless of weather conditions, making it an invaluable training resource. The simulator has also proven to be a fantastic addition to the school’s facilities. It has not only enhanced the golf programme but has also generated increased interest in the sport amongst its pupils.

Professional PGA golf coach at Windlesham House, Rob Callaghan, who is also the Sussex County girls coach and England golf regional coach for the South-East, uses the simulator's advanced features to provide personalised instruction and develop tailored training programmes for each student.

He explains: “We've seen promising progress from our pupils since the installation. The combination of professional coaching and immediate feedback from the simulator has helped our pupils to make rapid improvements in their technique and has boosted their overall understanding of the game.

"Pupils can now review their swing mechanics in real-time and make adjustments based on precise data and expert guidance.”

The school, which also has a physical 9-hole golf course on campus, believes that the engaging technology and immersive experience of the golf simulator, paired with professional instruction and coaching, has made golf more accessible and enjoyable for pupils of all skill levels.