Great Walstead Prep School in Lindfield is set to join Ardingly College’s family of schools.

Ardingly College announced the decision today (Monday, September 2), saying the governors of both institutions are delighted by the plan after having a ‘close relationship’ between schools for years.

Ardingly said Great Walstead has been a significant ‘feeder’ prep school to Ardingly College’s Senior School. They added that the schools share an ethos of delivering an all-round education, while focusing on students’ individual needs and inspiring their development.

Ben Figgis, Head of Ardingly, said: “I’m really thrilled to welcome Great Walstead into our family of schools. We’ve worked together closely for many years and welcomed many fantastic children into our Senior School from Great Walstead. This partnership offers lots of mutual benefits and, above all, will ensure that our beautiful corner of West Sussex remains a hub of outstanding independent education for generations to come.”

Great Walstead Prep School in Lindfield is set to join Ardingly College's family of schools. From left: Ardingly College Prep School Head Laura Lamont with Ardingly Head Ben Figgis and Great Walstead Head Chris Calvey

Chris Calvey, Head of Great Walstead, said: “This is the start of an exciting new chapter in Great Walstead’s history. Ardingly College was the obvious partner as we considered the next stage of our strategic development. We’re looking forward to sharing teaching best practice and continuing to go from strength to strength together, as supportive partners.”

Ardingly said the partnership will ensure Great Walstead School's long-term stability. They said families in the area can retain the choice of a ‘through school’ option from three to 18 with Ardingly College or with Great Walstead’s more traditional Prep School offer until age 13, with entry into a range of senior schools.

An Ardingly College spokesperson said: “While Great Walstead is in a strong position, there are obvious challenges and limitations to running a stand-alone Prep School in the current political and financial climate including, of course, the imminent imposition of VAT on independent school fees. By the time the General Election was called, the talks between the two schools were already very advanced and the governors are delighted to be able to announce this new partnership at the start of the academic year, in order to give parents, staff and both school communities clarity and confidence for the future.”

The partnership will also mean Great Walstead can be incorporated into the Woodard Group of Schools, an educational charity.