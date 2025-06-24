Sussex primary school initiative designed to create future leaders

A primary school in Sussex has developed an innovated career-focused programme for its students, supported and led by industry experts.

As part of its new Career+ programme, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School in Rottingdean, East Sussex, has unveiled the InBusiness Challenge as part of the Career+ initiative.

The aim of the InBusiness Challenge is to instil outline entrepreneurial and teamwork skills. InBusiness started in June 2025 and the inaugural year will be open to students in year five, with the intention of broadening out in future years.

The initiative commenced with an initial full day workshop session to generate ideas, followed by a four-week team business challenge, culminating in a sales week and showcase. Following on from the workshop day, the year five students have created five different business ideas, which they are delivering locally, including:

Sunny Sips - a fresh lemonade business

Happy Jars - a way to bring happiness to everyday lives

Golden Pastries - a limited-edition run of morning pastries

Crumbs ‘n cream - a milkshake brand

Happy Snaps - a photobooth experience

Students receive regular support and guidance from their mentors, while being encouraged to drive independent learning and skills. The intention of the project is to educate children with the basics of running a business, along with team building and implementation skills.

Nelle, who is taking part, said: “We are having the best time ever. I was a bit nervous to start with, but I am now fully throwing myself in and learning a lot.”

The initiative culminates on 14 July with a showcase event where each team will set up a stand in the main hall to share all their learnings and their team’s story with the school community and parents.

Anita Philbrook, Headteacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, said: “Our role as a school has always been to prepare our amazing children with the foundations for a fulfilling life. Building confidence, a sense of community and lighting a fire in every child.

“We are delighted to announce the next pillar in preparing our children for the world out there with a series of career related initiatives.”

The next stage of the Career+ programme will be Career Ax!s, focused on exploring the future of work, with tools such as AI increasingly changing the working landscape. Career Ax!s is a three-session programme that will be held with year five and six children in early July, as they start to prepare for their transition to secondary school.

Alongside exploring the effect of AI on the career landscape, the school has assembled a host of industry leaders who will shine a light on different career journeys through talks to the students. More details to be confirmed on Career Ax!s in due course.

Jeremy Sice, Parent Link Governor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, who is leading the Career+ initiative, said: “I’m delighted to be leading Career+, a project I’m truly passionate about after many years of running my own successful business. For me, the idea of ‘switching the light on’ for children — helping them see what’s possible for their futures — is at the heart of everything we’re doing at the school.

“Education doesn’t happen in a vacuum; it becomes truly meaningful when young people can connect it to the world beyond the classroom. Career+ is designed to inspire, spark curiosity, and show our children that with imagination, effort, and belief, anything is possible.”

To find out more about the school, visit https://ourladyoflourdesprimaryschool.co.uk/