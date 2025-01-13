Sussex school’s gratitude for large donation of books
Before Christmas, Slindon CE Primary School put out a plea to the community to support it to fund more diverse and inclusive books for our school library, which represent all of the children and their families within the school community.
Head teacher Laura Webb said: “The local Slindon community was exceptionally generous, with all of the books on our list being made available to the school, along with donations for more books in the future. We were also lucky enough to have The Crow Road bookshop in Arundel supporting us, by helping our community to source the books and delivering them to the school.
“Now, the children have a wider selection of books available to them and are delighted to have more reading material within the school. Thank you to everyone who made this happen, we are really delighted by the new books.”
