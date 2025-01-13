Sussex school’s gratitude for large donation of books

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school has found a way to expand the books it offers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Christmas, Slindon CE Primary School put out a plea to the community to support it to fund more diverse and inclusive books for our school library, which represent all of the children and their families within the school community.

Head teacher Laura Webb said: “The local Slindon community was exceptionally generous, with all of the books on our list being made available to the school, along with donations for more books in the future. We were also lucky enough to have The Crow Road bookshop in Arundel supporting us, by helping our community to source the books and delivering them to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, the children have a wider selection of books available to them and are delighted to have more reading material within the school. Thank you to everyone who made this happen, we are really delighted by the new books.”