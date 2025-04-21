Sussex school’s new Robo-pup gives paws for thought

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bold step towards twinning technology with tradition, Cottesmore School in West Sussex has introduced a four-legged, AI-powered robot to its students. This initiative, spearheaded by the Cottesmore Innovation Team, aims to provide pupils with firsthand experience of cutting-edge technology, emphasising understanding over mere usage.

Cottesmore School is often associated with cricket, tree-climbing and a classical education and yet there is something more going on in this Sussex-based school.

The robot’s introduction follows the school’s recent Science Fair 2025, where 120 young scientists from various primary and secondary state schools across Surrey and Sussex gathered to showcase their projects.

The event was hailed as ‘a dynamic convergence of ideas, fostering a new community of budding innovators’. The robot, serves as an educational tool for STEM learning, coding, and robotics.

Headmaster Tom Rogerson talked of the importance of the move, stating: “We need to understand this tech, even if we don’t like it. It’s about forming an opinion with intelligence and ensuring technology serves us, not the other way around.”

Cottesmore School, recognised as ‘Prep School of the Year’ by Tatler and ‘Boarding School of the Year’ by Times Educational Supplement, has consistently been at the forefront of educational innovation. The introduction of the robot accelerates the school’s ethos of promoting civility and humanity in the realm of AI and technology.

The robot’s integration into school life is currently club-based and voluntary, allowing students to engage with it during project sessions. This approach ensures that pupils not only learn about the functionalities and limitations of technology but also delve into the ethical considerations of its use.

Feedback from the school community has been overwhelmingly positive. While some find it unnerving, they are also fascinated and thoughtful about it. No formal responses were received following a letter to parents, and supportive conversations have emerged, highlighting the necessity of understanding technology rather than uncritically embracing it.

In line with its commitment to holistic education, Cottesmore maintains a balance by promoting outdoor activities and human connections, refraining from the use of mobile phones within the school premises. This initiative ensures that while students are technologically adept, they remain grounded in interpersonal relationships and nature.

An obligatory naming competition is now taking place. So far, the student’s name suggestions for the robot include Bark Zuckerberg, Wi-Fido, Cotty, Widget, Cookie and Turing.

As the educational landscape evolves, Cottesmore School’s proactive approach serves as a model for integrating technology in a way that prioritises critical thinking, ethical considerations, and human values.

Cottesmore School is a prep school for girls and boys near Pease Pottage, West Sussex. The school’s next open morning is on Saturday, May 10.

