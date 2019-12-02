Sussex students hear from leading women in business at Premier League Inspires Day

More than 90 girls from nine Sussex secondary schools took part in a ‘Young Women’s Enterprise Conference’ at the American Express Community Stadium (November 21).

The inaugural conference was part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, and forms part of the national Premier League Inspires programme, delivered locally by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and backed by American Express.

The Young Women's Enterprise Conference at the Amex, Brighton

The event, which will be held annually, aims to provide students with a greater understanding of the career opportunities available for women and girls and appropriate steps they can make to prepare for their future careers.

Lucy Fenwick, vice president at American Express, said: “The programme aims to give the girls an insight into the world of business and enterprise and inspire them at a young age about potential career opportunities. It’s great to see how engaged and enthusiastic the students have been today and to help answer their questions about what doors are open to them in the future.”

A key element of the day was the Enterprise Group Challenge, working in teams students were tasked with creating an app that can be used to support young people within or outside of the school environment. Teams then gave a short presentation to explain the content and benefits of their app to a judging panel. Other activities included a carousel speed- networking activity where students were given the opportunity to meet female business mentors from American Express and other local businesses, to chat about their careers and motivations.

Frazer Simpkins, curriculum development officer at AITC, said: “Next year the students will be making decisions about which subjects they’ll be taking at GCSE. As part of the conference we’re encouraging them to think ahead about what their future career might look like and give them the confidence to aspire to career opportunities they might not have thought would be attainable to them.”

Schools which took part included: Longhill High School, Patcham High School, Bohunt Worthing, Davison CE High School for Girls, Durrington High School, The Academy Selsey, The Burgess Hill Academy, Warden Park Academy and Battle Abbey School.