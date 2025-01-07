Sussex village pre-school wins praise and top honour from education watchdogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex village pre-school has won praise along with a top accolade from education watchdogs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chuckleberries Pre-School – a committe-run school based at St James's Church of England Primary School in Coldwaltham – has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

School manager Jo Kent said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been graded as outstanding for our Early Years Curriculum, learning through play, whilst having lots of fun. It is a huge acknowledgement of what a great team and pre-school we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted inspectors, in a report just out, say: “Staff deliver an exceptionally ambitious curriculum that flows seamlessly throughout the entire setting. They consistently encourage children to test out their ideas, building their resilience highly effectively.”

Staff at the committee-run Chuckleberries Pre-School in Coldwaltham pictured at a Christmas celebration

They add: “Staff reinforce high expectations for children's behaviour with remarkable consistency. They treat every child as a unique individual and use differing strategies, such as props and visual aids, to guide their understanding.

"Children confidently use sand timers on their own to manage turn-taking. They share resources with enthusiasm and demonstrate a strong sense of empathy for others.

“The management team designs an exceptionally well-planned curriculum that prioritises children's language and communication development. Children who

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

need additional support are given this at the earliest opportunity.”

The inspectors also noted that staff demonstrated “a profound ambition for every child, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities. They collaborate seamlessly with parents and other professionals, and skilfully apply their knowledge of each child to ensure targeted and highly effective support.”

The inspectors described staff as ‘exceptionally skilled who integrate literacy development into daily activities’ and said they created ‘an atmosphere of excitement and exploration.’

They added that staff engaged in "comprehensive and ongoing communication with parents right from the start. They build strong, trusting relationships with families, establishing a foundation of respect and collaboration.

"This seamless partnership ensures that every child embarks on their educational journey with a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for learning.”