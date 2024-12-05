Sussex village school gains praise after being rated 'Good' by Ofsted

A Sussex village school is celebrating after gaining praise from education watchdogs.

Amberley CofE Primary School has been rated ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection. The South Downs school was praised for its quality of education, leadership and management, as well as for behaviour, attitudes and personal development.

In a report just out, inspectors said: “Pupils are safe, happy and secure. They are surrounded by adults and peers who know them well and care for them at this small friendly school. An adult with a listening ear is never far away if pupils need to share a worry. They appreciate that any concerns will be listened to and acted upon.

“Staff expect pupils to behave well and work hard at school and they do. This is the norm. Pupils rise to these expectations and are clear that respect is important. They are positive about how they are treated and extend this to others.

"Pupils enjoy their social times. They get along well together at playtimes when they enjoy the games and activities on offer in the extensive space.

“Pupils apply themselves with industry and enthusiasm to the tasks they are set. They listen to their teachers and follow instructions. These factors contribute to pupils achieving well at school. Parents and carers are, rightly, positive about the provision. They appreciate that their children ‘flourish, feel valued and are heard’ at this school.”

The inspectors added that a number of changes had been made since the school’s last inspection and that staff were positive about them. “These have included careful consideration of their workloads so that they can focus on teaching. Morale is high and everyone shares a sense of pride in being part of the team. Staff are united in their determination to continue to raise standards even further and secure the very best for pupils.”

The inspectors said the school had ensured that an ambitious, broad and balanced curriculum was in place which set out clearly what pupils would learn and when. A recent review of some subjects, such as history and design and technology, had helped to further develop learning. A review of other subjects was currently underway.

The teaching of early reading through phonics had been strengthened through staff training and improved resourcing, said the inspectors, adding: “The school has ensured that learning to read is a priority,” and added that children enjoyed rading and being read to.

They also said that pupils with special educational needs received the help they needed to participate fully in all aspects of school life and to be successful.