Sustainability award for University of Chichester and Student Union

The University of Chichester and the Student Union have been awarded Responsible Futures accreditation. This accreditation reflects the institution and students’ union’s shared commitment to embedding holistic sustainability across the formal, informal and subliminal curriculum.

In response the award, Vice-Chancellor Symeon Dagkas said: “I am delighted that the work the University and the Students Union have been doing to promote Education for Sustainable Development has been recognised by this award.

"In a rapidly changing world, it is vital that our students have the tools to think about how we create environmentally, socially and economically sustainable societies.”

Since its launch by the National Union of Students (NUS) in 2014, 48 institutions have worked with their students’ unions across the UK and globally to take part in Responsible Futures, demonstrating their commitment to creating an environment where education for sustainable development can thrive.

Bishop Otter Campus, Chichester

Responsible Futures is now hosted by and led by Students Organising for Sustainability (SOS-UK), formerly NUS sustainability team.

SOS-UK aims to see students leave formal education with the knowledge, skills, attributes and values required to critically challenge the world around them, and a desire and willingness to tackle social, economic, and environmental issues and inequalities.

Izzy Page, University of Chichester SU president, added: “It is a privilege to be awarded this accreditation as it highlights all the efforts from both staff and students towards sustainability and the future of our planet.

"This award captures the great working relationship between the Students’ Union and University, showing our dedication to learning and teaching in all aspects.”

Responsible Futures offers a framework and certification of a whole institution’s commitment to sustainability, and having an enabling environment for it to thrive, rather than an endpoint.

Following an audit led by students trained by SOS-UK, The University of Chichester and Student Union were awarded the Responsible Futures Accreditation for their achievements.