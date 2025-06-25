Romesh Ranganathan has shared an update on his appeal after his youngest son was placed in a school on the other side of Crawley to his two brothers.

The comedian and actor revealed in April that he emailed West Sussex County Council six times, after his son was allocated to a school some distance from his Crawley home – with no response.

Ranganathan said his other sons already attend the school he had picked as his first choice, adding: “I wait two weeks, they come back and say, 'West Sussex has looked into it. They can't do anything. They have conducted an investigation of their placement procedure and they found it to be satisfactory'.”

The TV presenter – who used to be a teacher at Hazelwick School in Crawley – shared a video update on Instagram this week.

He said: “I posted a video a while ago about our son's secondary school place and that they hadn't given us a school that was on any of our preferences.

"We appealed that decision and we found out a couple of days ago the appeal has been turned down and so we've just accepted it.

"A lot of people commented ‘boohoo, TV comedian doesn't get the school he wants’, which is I think – if I was in your position – I'd think the same thing.

"The truth is, we we are in a privileged position and so we're just going to go with our alternative.

"But it doesn't change the fact that a lot of people got in touch to say that they'd had similar situations – if not worse.

"It's particularly bad for people with children with special educational needs and or disabilities.

"I just think the system isn't working. When I put the video up initially it wasn't to say to people ‘I think we should be given what we want’ – it's just the fact that why is that happening in the first place and there is no easy solution.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We understand the disappointment of parents who are not offered a place at a school of their preferences. However, this is sometimes not possible due to a number of factors relating to the selection criteria.

"We do all we can to provide young people with school places and this year we were able to offer 87 per cent of the 9,050 secondary school applicants a place at their first choice of school, while nearly 97 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferences.

“Applications are considered by our admissions team on their priority according to the relevant oversubscription criteria for their preferred schools, which may include proximity of the school to home and whether other siblings attend the same school.”

West Sussex County Council’s oversubscription criteria is published on its website: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/media/ckvhbatc/admission_arrangements_2025.pdf