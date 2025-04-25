Tag Mag Turns 25: East Sussex College Students make their mark in Eastbourne

Front cover of TAG MAG 25 from East Sussex College Eastbourne Creative Media Production Students

A creative milestone has been reached as students from East Sussex College’s Eastbourne campus unveil the 25th edition of their flagship publication, Tag Mag. Produced by learners on the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production & Technology, the latest issue is a bold celebration of student voice, innovation, and the future of media.

Available to read online at https://bit.ly/TagMag25, Tag Mag 25 showcases everything from thought-provoking articles and interviews to original photography, film, and design — all created by the college’s rising creative talent.