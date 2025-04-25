Tag Mag Turns 25: East Sussex College Students make their mark in Eastbourne

By Jason Hollis
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Front cover of TAG MAG 25 from East Sussex College Eastbourne Creative Media Production StudentsFront cover of TAG MAG 25 from East Sussex College Eastbourne Creative Media Production Students
Front cover of TAG MAG 25 from East Sussex College Eastbourne Creative Media Production Students
A creative milestone has been reached as students from East Sussex College’s Eastbourne campus unveil the 25th edition of their flagship publication, Tag Mag. Produced by learners on the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production & Technology, the latest issue is a bold celebration of student voice, innovation, and the future of media.

Available to read online at https://bit.ly/TagMag25, Tag Mag 25 showcases everything from thought-provoking articles and interviews to original photography, film, and design — all created by the college’s rising creative talent.

