Talented Cowfold children design roadside signs for Road Safety Awareness

Congratulations to the 3 winners from each of Year 3 and Year 4 children at St Peter’s School, Cowfold who won the competition run by Cowfold Parish Council to design “Go Slow” signs.

The Parish Council is petitioning WSCC requesting a reduction in speed limits through the village to 20mph and 40mph for surrounding roads, following a high number of accidents in the Parish and increased traffic volumes.

Cowfold Parish Council expressed thanks to Cocoa Loco who provided goody bags as prizes and Devine Homes for providing funds for the designs to be converted to signs that can be placed along the road.

Well done children!