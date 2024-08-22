Tanbridge House School celebrates GCSE results of Class of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tanbridge House School is delighted to announce another strong set of exam results for the ‘Class of 2024'.

The students' achievements reflect their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year, continuing the school's tradition of outstanding academic success.

Headteacher Mark Sheridan shared his pride in the students' success, saying: “This year's results reflect the incredible resilience and determination our students have demonstrated.

"At Tanbridge House School, we strive to create an environment where every student can thrive, and these results show that our efforts, combined with the unwavering support from parents and carers, have truly paid off.

The Class of 2024 celebrate their GCSE results.

"I’m incredibly proud of our students for their achievements and grateful to our dedicated staff who have gone above and beyond to support them.

"As our students move on to the next stage of their education, whether it be college, apprenticeships, or other pathways, we wish them all the very best. We are confident that they are well-prepared for the future and will continue to succeed in whatever they choose to pursue”.