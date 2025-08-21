Tanbridge House School celebrates the outstanding success of the Class of 2025
This fantastic milestone reflects the hard work, determination and ambition of our students, supported every step of the way by our dedicated staff and the unwavering encouragement of parents and carers.
Headteacher Mark Sheridan said: “I could not be prouder of our students. The Class of 2025 have shown extraordinary resilience and commitment and their achievements are a real cause for celebration.
"At Tanbridge House, we pride ourselves on creating a community where every young person can flourish and these results are proof of just that. My heartfelt thanks go to our brilliant staff and to our parents and carers for their incredible support.
"As our students now move on to exciting new opportunities, whether at college, through apprenticeships, or other pathways, we know they will carry forward the values of care, kindness and achievement that define our school. We wish them every success in the bright futures that lie ahead."
Congratulations, Class of 2025, you have made Tanbridge House School incredibly proud!