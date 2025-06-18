Tank-tastic fun at Ferring Primary
The 10-metre-long truck was driven by Chris Bull, a Clean Water Tankering Operations & Transport Manager at Southern Water, and he explained to the students what the vehicle is used for.
Chris Bull and colleague Mark Joyce were part of the top tanker team on the day.
Chris said: “The clean water tanker is used to keep water supplies topped up for customers, when there are planned or reactive interruptions in supply.
“The truck also has an ‘intelligent’ pumping system, where it injects water at the same pressure to each water main in the network, as the pressures vary.”
Kim Twine, Education and Programmes Manager at Southern Water also gave a presentation at a morning assembly about saving water at home, outside and in school.
Kim said, “Through talking and discussion students learn how small everyday actions can have a big difference. Pupils were able to take home pledges and tracking charts and by the end of their time will be encouraged suggest ways others can save water and reduce waste.
James Cox, Headteacher at Ferring Primary School said: “It was a pleasure to host the team from Southern Water. The introduction to the competition was particularly engaging and the children will be excited to get started on the water saving project.”