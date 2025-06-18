Tank-tastic fun at Ferring Primary

By Ian Read
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Pupils at Ferring Primary School were treated to a tour of a 32-tonne water tanker which visited the school.

The 10-metre-long truck was driven by Chris Bull, a Clean Water Tankering Operations & Transport Manager at Southern Water, and he explained to the students what the vehicle is used for.

Most Popular

Chris Bull and colleague Mark Joyce were part of the top tanker team on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris said: “The clean water tanker is used to keep water supplies topped up for customers, when there are planned or reactive interruptions in supply.

Pupils take a close up lookplaceholder image
Pupils take a close up look

“The truck also has an ‘intelligent’ pumping system, where it injects water at the same pressure to each water main in the network, as the pressures vary.”

Kim Twine, Education and Programmes Manager at Southern Water also gave a presentation at a morning assembly about saving water at home, outside and in school.

Kim said, “Through talking and discussion students learn how small everyday actions can have a big difference. Pupils were able to take home pledges and tracking charts and by the end of their time will be encouraged suggest ways others can save water and reduce waste.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Cox, Headteacher at Ferring Primary School said: “It was a pleasure to host the team from Southern Water. The introduction to the competition was particularly engaging and the children will be excited to get started on the water saving project.”

Related topics:Southern Water
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice