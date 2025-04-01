Tanzania beckons after Trundle triumph at Bishop Luffa School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After eight hours of continual running, each completing over 55,000 steps equivalent to a marathon distance, the five boys from Bishop Luffa achieved their goal of running up the Trundle to the height of Kilimanjaro.

On Sunday 23rd March, Noah Collins, Ollie Meaby, Monty Hill, Arran Goode and Noah McGlone arrived at Chalk Pit Lane ready for their epic challenge. They all hoped that they had put in enough practice runs, fuelled appropriately, and had enough miles in their legs!

The boys decided to run together so that they could encourage each other and offer support as they climbed the hill. Family and friends enthusiastically clapped and cheered as the boys passed by for each ascent.

Noah Collins explained their plan, “Once we put on our ‘Tanzania 2025 Trundle Challenge’ running shirts, generously sponsored by The Little Botanical, we felt ready and keen to get going. To achieve the required distance, we had to run up and down the hill at least six times covering a total of 36 legs. We knew that the first few ascents would be fun, but by the third, we would have to dig deep to keep going.

The boys on one of their ascents

Morag, Monty’s Mum, shared, “Although it was quite a grey day, once the boys started running, it lifted everyone’s spirits. You could feel the positivity and energy in the air. The walkers and spectators were fascinated to hear about the boys’ challenge and generously supported their cause by buying cakes and raffle tickets.”

Monty added, “By the time we had run the fourth leg, we were all feeling it! Refuelling with bananas and a quick stretch at our base, was not really making much of a difference. It was a case of gritting our teeth and just getting on with it. Surprisingly, it was the descents that caused the muscle spasms and aches but with music as a distraction, we tried to ignore the pain."

The boys were incredibly grateful when they were joined by siblings, friends and some Chichester Runners for a few of their climbs as this reenergised them. They reflected on their final leg, “Our pace had considerably slowed so a few of our parents decided to join us which was great fun. We were greeted to a fantastic reception when we finished the run.

It was a tough challenge but one that we are proud to have completed for a very worthwhile cause. Today genuinely marked the start of our journey to Tanzania. Thanks to all those who generously donated or supported us."

We wish the boys well for their trip to Tanzania in July and hope that their efforts, with the Grassroots charity, make a significant difference to the local community in Mbeya.