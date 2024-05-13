Taylor Wimpey supports primary forest trip to Staunton Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To help support the local community and foster exceptional educational experiences, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is delighted to share its support for Portfield Primary Academy with their recent forest trip to Staunton Park.

School excursions provide invaluable learning opportunities, allowing pupils to explore new environments, develop social skills and engage in hands-on experiences outside the classroom. However, financial constraints, especially transportation costs, can sometimes pose challenges, potentially jeopardising the commencement of such trips.

Taylor Wimpey’s £250 donation was put towards helping to facilitate the trip. The contribution underscores the housebuilders commitment to fostering education in the areas in which it builds.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: "We are delighted to contribute towards Portfield Primary Academy’s recent trip to Staunton Park. As part of the local community, we recognise the importance of providing children with opportunities for experiential learning beyond the school premises."

Andrew Strong, Head Teacher at Portfield Primary Academy, said: "We are incredibly thankful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. Trips like these not only complement our curriculum but also inspire a love for learning and exploration among the children."

Portfield Primary Academy’s proximity to Taylor Wimpey's Shopwyke Lakes development makes this partnership even more impactful, strengthening the bond between the developer and the local community. Supporting initiatives like school trips aligns with Taylor Wimpey's broader commitment to promoting outdoor education and ensuring that children have access to nature-rich environments where they can learn, play, and thrive.