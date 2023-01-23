Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Teacher strikes in Sussex: These are the schools which will be closed or partly closed as a result of the strike action

Schools across Sussex have been making preparations ahead of the teachers’ strikes over pay and under funding in schools.

By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago

In Sussex members of the NEU have voted to strike on February 1, March 2, March 15 and March 16 and headteachers are looking at what measures they can take to ensure children can go to school as normal that day. Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

Read More
Teacher strikes in Sussex: When are the strikes, which schools will close and wh...
Hide Ad

The schools in Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close will be listed below:

Most Popular
Teachers on strike in Scotland - with teachers in England and Wales to follow suit (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Hide Ad

No schools in Sussex have announced any closures as yet.

Teachers on strike in Scotland - with teachers in England and Wales to follow suit (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Sussex