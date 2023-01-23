In Sussex members of the NEU have voted to strike on February 1, March 2, March 15 and March 16 and headteachers are looking at what measures they can take to ensure children can go to school as normal that day. Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.
The schools in Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close will be listed below:
No schools in Sussex have announced any closures as yet.