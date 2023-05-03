Teachers at a private school in Horsham are taking strike action today (Wednesday) and tomorrow over changes to their employment contracts.

Members of the teachers union the NASUWT at Farlington School say there have been threats to sack staff ‘unless they sign contracts that will leave them with deteriorating working conditions.’

They say the changes would include having sick pay limited to one month’s salary.

The union says the strikes are part of eight days of action throughout May.

Sade Afolabi, NASUWT national executive member for West Sussex, said that taking strike action was “the last thing that teachers will want to do but they have been forced into this by these cruel changes.

"Our members just want to remain on the contracts they are currently employed on. Trying to make sick staff poorer by cutting their salaries is disgraceful and is not something this school should be associated with.”

But Farlington headteacher James Passam said the school had consulted fully with staff to introduce “new contractual arrangements that will reflect new working patterns and improved pay for staff.