Teaching School Hub which trained more than 1,500 teachers celebrates reaccreditation

The Department for Education (DfE) recently assessed the STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub and reaccredited the provision. This means it can continue to serve schools in East Sussex and Brighton & Hove until August 2028.

Since launching in 2021, the Hub has trained more than 1,500 teachers and currently has hundreds more teachers on training courses, positively impacting the learning of thousands of children across the area. Thanks to the Hub, thousands of teachers receive evidence-based professional development, which has enabled them to access the DfE’s ‘Golden Thread’ of development.

The reaccreditation is a testament to STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub’s staff and their unwavering commitment to delivering teacher development sustainably to drive up school standards, progress educational outcomes and improve the lives of all pupils. This decision also reaffirms the Hub’s position as a trusted partner and resource for schools in the region.

The Hub will continue to offer a comprehensive range of services, tailored to meet the needs of schools in the region. Programmes currently provided by the Hub include initial teacher training (ITT), national professional qualifications (NPQs), and professional development for early career teachers (ECTs).

The Hub has also successfully scaled up its provision over the years, ensuring that every school that wanted to access its training was able to do so. As the Hub continues to progress, it said it is looking forward to working with even more schools across the area to share best practice and deliver first-class training and professional development.

Paul Glover, Chief Executive Officer of STEP Academy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to receive reaccreditation from the Department for Education, affirming our role as a leading provider of teacher training and educational expertise in East Sussex and Brighton & Hove. In particular, I want to thank Tom Garry, the Director of the STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub, for his dedicated work and commitment to driving positive change in our region.

“We believe in growing talent and nurturing leaders within our Trust and our region, and know that teacher development is the best and most sustainable way to drive up standards in our schools and ultimately improve the educational outcomes and life chances of the pupils we serve. The Hub is a key part in enabling us to achieve this.”

Tom Garry, Director of the STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub, said: “This reaccreditation is a testament to our brilliant team, who have worked incredibly hard to deliver outstanding teacher training and foster a culture of continuous improvement.