Telscombe Cliffs Academy praised in glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted commends the academy for “rapid improvements” in first inspection since joining STEP Academy Trust

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and staff at Telscombe Cliffs Academy have been celebrating following an excellent Ofsted report.

The academy was inspected for the first time since it joined STEP Academy Trust in 2021. Inspectors found the school to be ‘Outstanding’ in behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and its early years provision, and ‘Good’ in quality of education and leadership and management. This marked improvement comes only four years after it had been graded ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted and subsequently joined the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders were thrilled that inspectors recognised that “much has changed here in a short period of time” and that since joining the Trust there has been a changing ethos; “an open and reflective culture to improve all aspects of the provision is clear to see. The impact of this has led to rapid improvements across the school.”

Tell us what's happening in your area.

The report emphasised that “expectations of what pupils can achieve in and out of classrooms are high. Raised aspirations for all pupils have transformed the school over time. Pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are also benefiting from a renewed sense of purpose. As a result, pupils’ achievements are improving.”

Further highlights from the brilliant report include:

Pupils are “happy about the many aspects that have improved” since joining the Trust.

“The curriculum has undergone a significant review since the school joined the trust”, which has already had “a positive impact on pupils’ attitudes to school, as reflected in the school’s improved published results in 2024.”

“Reading is firmly at the heart of the school’s curriculum.”

“Classroom visits showed inspectors that pupils are hungry to learn because staff make learning meaningful and enjoyable. This starts in the early years foundation stage, where children get a fantastic start to school life. This includes children with SEND and those in danger of falling behind, who benefit from focused and bespoke interventions from specialist staff.”

“Parents and carers talk positively about the quality of provision in early years.”

Pupils’ “behaviour and attitudes to learning are excellent because of the nurturing environment and their positive relationships with staff.”

“Pupils’ own role in improving their school is significant.”

Pupils’ “talents and interests are sparked by a range of clubs and extra-curricular activities, which also provide opportunities to meet new friends.”

“Parents are mostly very positive about recent changes here.”

Teachers’ “professional development has a high priority because leaders at all levels know the importance of a motivated and effective workforce. Central to this is the support of the trust.”

Peter Ediss, Head Teacher at Telscombe Cliffs Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of this excellent Ofsted report, which recognises the transformations our academy has gone through since joining STEP Academy Trust. I want to thank all our staff for their incredible hard work and dedication every day, as well as our pupils, who are polite, kind, and hard-working, and our parents who are such an important part of our community.”

Zoe Griffiths, Executive Head Teacher at Telscombe Cliffs Academy, said: “This brilliant report reflects our ambition to deliver an education that improves the life chances of every single one of our pupils within a caring and inclusive learning environment. I was particularly pleased that Ofsted recognised the importance we place on providing our pupils with the opportunity to have their voices heard, which are then reflected in the decisions we take as an academy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Glover, CEO of STEP Academy Trust, said: “I want to thank Head Teacher Peter Ediss and Executive Head Teacher, Zoe Griffiths, for their leadership at Telscombe Cliffs Academy, which has led to stunning improvements since joining our Trust. We will continue to work closely with the academy to ensure we build on these foundations, so every child maximises their potential.”