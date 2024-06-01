The report ranks the schools based on their ‘Progress 8’ score.
‘Progress 8’ is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2, the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, when they take GCSEs.
The higher a pupil's 'Progress 8' score, the more progress they have made in comparison with pupils who started at a similar level.
Using the GOV.UK data, Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery have created their School Attainment Report, which help rank secondary schools in West Sussex based on their average ‘Progress 8’ score.
Special education schools have not been included.