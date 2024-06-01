The 10 best secondary schools in West Sussex for pupil attainment

By Matt Pole
Published 1st Jun 2024, 15:51 BST
A new report has revealed the best secondary schools in West Sussex for pupil attainment.

The report ranks the schools based on their ‘Progress 8’ score.

‘Progress 8’ is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2, the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, when they take GCSEs.

The higher a pupil's 'Progress 8' score, the more progress they have made in comparison with pupils who started at a similar level.

Using the GOV.UK data, Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery have created their School Attainment Report, which help rank secondary schools in West Sussex based on their average ‘Progress 8’ score.

Special education schools have not been included.

1. The 10 best secondary schools in West Sussex for pupil attainment

St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring has the highest 'Progress 8' score in West Sussex with 0.97 above the average of 0

2. St Oscar Romero Catholic School, Goring

Tanbridge House School in Horsham has the second-highest 'Progress 8' score in West Sussex with 0.76 above the average of 0

3. Tanbridge House School, Horsham

St Paul's Catholic School in Burgess Hill has the highest 'Progress 8' score in West Sussex with 0.66 above the average of 0

4. St Paul's Catholic College, Burgess Hill

