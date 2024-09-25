The 25 best-rated state secondary schools in Sussex - based on GCSE results and more

Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:27 BST

These high-performing state secondary schools are some of the best Sussex has to offer 🏆

This year’s primary school leavers have now well and truly begun their time at secondary school.

It’s a key part of their educational journey, one that will see them through their GCSEs and perhaps even their A Levels - building a strong foundation of knowledge for whatever comes next in their lives. But not all secondary schools are made equal, and while they each have their own strengths and weaknesses, not all will suit every child.

The wider Sussex region is home to nearly 200 secondary schools, and families often have more than one in their local area to choose from. But how do they stack up when compared to one another?

We’ve created a league table ranking state-funded secondary schools from across East and West Sussex - plus Brighton and Hove - using their ‘Progress 8’ scores. This is an important figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which helps the government to determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to a nationwide average. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only schools with ‘above average’ to ‘well above average’ scores.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped earlier this month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 25 schools that made the grade:

Topping the list is St Oscar Romero, a Catholic secondary school in Worthing, West Sussex. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had a very high Progress 8 score of 0.97, placing it firmly in the ‘well above average’ band.

1. St Oscar Romero Catholic School

In a very close second place is St Richard’s, a Catholic secondary school in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.96 - or well above average.

2. St Richard's Catholic College

Tanbridge House is a secondary school in Horsham, West Sussex. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.76 - or well above average.

3. Tanbridge House School

St Paul’s is a Catholic secondary school in Burgess Hill, West Sussex. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.66 - or well above average.

4. St Paul's Catholic College

