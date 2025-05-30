The 7 schools and nurseries in the Mid Sussex area with an outstanding Ofsted rating

We’ve had a look at the Ofsted reports for the schools and nurseries in the area and have come up with a list of the ones that currently have an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

Blackthorns Community Primary Academy

Blackthorns Community Primary Academy is in Blackthorns Close, Lindfield. It received an Outstanding rating from Ofsted following its last full inspection in September 2018. A recent inspection took place on April 29 and 30 this year but there is no updated rating yet. The latest report said: “Evidence gathered during this ungraded (section 8) inspection suggests that aspects of the school’s work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection.”

But it said: “Pupils are happy and enjoy coming to this school. The school’s values of ‘determination, respect, kindness, independence and teamwork’ are threaded across the curriculum. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and positive. Pupils feel safe. They know that adults care for them and are here to help them both academically and emotionally.”

Lindfield Primary Academy

Ofsted said the overall outcome of this school’s inspection on October 12, 2021, was ‘Outstanding’. The report rated the school ‘Outstanding’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision. It was rated ‘Good’ in the previous inspection. The latest report said: “Pupils flourish at this exceptional school. There is a wealth of opportunity for pupils to develop their individual skills and talents. They enjoy learning to be the best they can be.”

St Paul's Catholic College

St Paul’s Catholic College in Jane Murray Way,is an outstanding state-funded secondary comprehensive school and Sixth Form in Burgess Hill. The school received an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all categories following the inspection on April 27, 2023. The report said: “Pupils benefit from attending this inclusive and exceptional school. They recognise the high expectations leaders have for them and constantly strive to meet them. Pupils are highly motivated and ambitious to achieve as much as possible. The support for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), is excellent and closely targeted to the individual needs of each pupil.”

Step by Step School Limited

This is a small independent day school for pupils with autism aged 4 to 19 and can be found at Neylands Farm, Grinstead Lane, Sharpthorne.

The report published on November 24, 2022, said: “Pupils at Step by Step deserve to be extremely proud of their school. It prepares them exceptionally well for the future. Many have had very poor experiences of school in the past. However, they thrive here. Pupils enjoy their time in school, and it makes a positive difference to their lives.”

Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalkhill Hospital

Chalkhill is on the Princess Royal Hospital Site in Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Chalkhill Education Centre provides education for children with mental health needs, who are either admitted to hospital or who attend the hospital as day patients.

St Andrew’s Pre-School

This pre-school is in Cants Lane, Burgess Hill. Following the inspection on July 16, 2024, it received an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all areas. The report said: “Children arrive at pre-school extremely keen to start their play and learning. They promptly settle to the activities and remain completely engrossed and engaged in learning throughout their day. They move freely around, making independent choices about where they would like to play and who with.”

Toybox Day Nursery

This nursery is in Sunnyside Hall, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Its inspection date was June 24, 2019. The report said: “The provider, who is also the manager, and her staff create an exceptionally friendly and warm atmosphere. Staff pay great attention to building excellent relationships with children, as well as with each member of their family unit. This helps to generate intense energy and enthusiasm throughout the nursery, enabling children to thrive and flourish in the first-rate environment.”

