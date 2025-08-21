The Academy, Selsey celebrates a second consecutive record-breaking year

The Academy, Selsey is once again celebrating after achieving its best-ever GCSE results for the second consecutive year. Following last year’s record-breaking success, students and staff have gone one step further — with a remarkable 12% more students achieving the Gold Standard of 5+ grades in both English and Mathematics.

This year’s results confirm The Academy, Selsey as a school on a journey of excellence, with outcomes not only surpassing last year’s historic achievements but also setting a new benchmark for future cohorts.

English and Mathematics remain at the forefront of this year’s achievements, with more students than ever securing strong passes and top grades. Importantly, subjects right across the board also saw improvements in both progress and attainment, showing the strength and consistency of teaching and learning throughout the school.

These results are a direct reflection of the tireless dedication of students and staff, strongly supported by parents.

From Learning English to GCSE Success: Nazar’s Remarkable Story

Several students achieved exceptional outcomes this year:

Evie Gray achieved a stunning collection of top grades, including multiple 8s and 9s, showcasing dedication and flair across their subjects. She is moving on to study A levels in Biology, Chemistry, and Maths.

Jessica Dobson earned a suite of 8s, and 9s alongside a Distinction underlining their breadth of excellence. She will also be studying A levels in the sciences: Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

Nazar Kuzyk, who arrived in the UK from Ukraine just over two years ago without any English, has shown remarkable resilience and determination. Through hard work and commitment, he not only learned the language but also achieved a grade 5+ in both English and Mathematics, alongside a strong set of 5s and 6s across his other subjects.

Smiles all round as students open record-breaking results.

Impressively, he managed this while also continuing to study remotely with his school in Ukraine, balancing two curricula with outstanding dedication. His next step is Bishop Luffa, where he will study A levels in Business, IT, and Spanish.

This record-breaking success tops a great year for the school, which was praised by Ofsted earlier this year for making a “significant impact on students’ progress and outcomes”. The combination of external recognition and exceptional results demonstrates the strength of The Academy, Selsey’s continued upward journey.

Headteacher Jo Ford reflected on this year’s achievements: "To have broken our own records two years running is an incredible achievement. We are immensely proud of our students, whose hard work and commitment have paid off so brilliantly. These results are also a tribute to our dedicated staff, who go above and beyond every day. Together, we have shown what can be achieved when there is belief, determination, and pride in excellence."

As The Academy, Selsey celebrates this latest chapter in its success story, the future looks brighter than ever for its students, and for the first time in its history, The Academy, Selsey is oversubscribed with its new Year 7 intake, a clear sign of the confidence families have in the school’s direction and achievements.

If you would like to be part of this success, join us at our Open Evening on Thursday, September 18, 4.30pm–7.30pm, with Headteacher’s talks at 5pm and 6.30pm.