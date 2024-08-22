The Academy, Selsey celebrates record-breaking exam results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Academy, Selsey, is celebrating a landmark achievement with its best-ever results in the school’s history.

This year’s performance has significantly surpassed last year's impressive outcomes, setting new records; these results truly are a testament to the students who worked so very hard to achieve them.

English results were particularly noteworthy, with an astounding 70% of students achieving a grade 4 or higher. In an unprecedented achievement, over 40% of students secured a grade 5 or above in English, marking the highest success rate the school has ever seen.

These results reflect the dedication of both students and staff, with the English department leading the way in what has been a truly exceptional year.

Connie Beare and Emma Ovens celebrating their top results.

The combined excellence in English and Mathematics has set a new standard for the school. These outstanding results were mirrored across a range of subjects, with the school achieving its best-ever progress and attainment scores.

The consistent improvements across the board are a testament to the hard work, dedication and collaborative spirit of the entire school community.

We are exceptionally proud of all our students, but some deserve special recognition.

Huge congratulations to Memphis Parish, whose commitment to going above and beyond saw his grades follow suit. He leaves us with numerous top-end grades—7s, 8s, and 9s—along with a Distinction Star to crown his success.

Cara Pocock smiling at the progress she has made at The Academy, Selsey.

Connie Beare and Emma Oven also achieved a number of top grades, both scoring 7s, 8s, and 9s across the board, while Aurelia Mereacre secured a raft of 7s and 8s. Their diligence and attention to detail have truly paid off and we wish them every success in their next steps.

It is also important to note that both Cara Pocock and Joseph Taylor demonstrated that tenacity, determination and careful revision do indeed pay off. They outperformed their target grades by at least a grade and a half across their subject areas. We are confident that they will go on to achieve great things by applying the same qualities in their future studies.

As The Academy, Selsey continues to grow and improve, there is a palpable sense of excitement about what the future holds — not only for the current students as they move on to college and employment but also for future cohorts who will benefit from the school’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

Headteacher Jo Ford, speaking on the remarkable achievements, said: "We are immensely proud of our students and staff for their hard work and dedication. These results reflect the progress we’ve made as a school and we look forward to building on this success in the coming years."