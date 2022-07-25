The Angmering School: Angmering NCS team puts focus on mental health and creates a lasting legacy

Project manager Leon Dobson, 16, explained: "We wanted to encourage people to speak about their mental health and their experiences. The idea was to throw their experiences into the sea, metaphorically throwing them away, so they don't have to worry about them again. We took away some of the positive messages to put them on our mural. We wanted to leave something behind to inspire others, a legacy for our school and to make an impact on people here and in our community."

Concordia runs a bespoke NCS programme for The Angmering School, which students can join after their GCSEs. The Pebble For Your Thoughts team enjoyed an activity week in Milton Keynes and took part in a week of social action. Concordia delivers NCS across West Sussex and it has seen 620 young people sign up this year, the most yet.

Kai Oliver Page, 16, said: "For everyone who experiences NCS, it brings out the best in people. Our Beach Campaign Day was mainly to focus on the charity West Sussex Mind. We had lovely people come down and help us set up, and we had plenty of people come down and share their thoughts and feelings."

