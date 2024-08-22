The Angmering School celebrates another year of GCSE success

Amelie Savage and Jade Collins.

Students and staff at The Angmering School are celebrating another excellent year of GCSE and BTEC results in 2024, with a significant proportion of the year group gaining top grades.

Staff across the school are incredibly proud of the hard work and positive attitude shown by their students over the last few years and are delighted that the results reflect this.

Students can now look forward to taking their positive next steps in education, training or employment. A significant number will stay on to study A Levels or Level 3 BTEC courses in the highly regarded Angmering Sixth Form College which shares a site with the school.

We are delighted that the percentage of students gaining strong grades in English and maths has risen once again, demonstrating the school’s commitment to securing the strongest outcomes in these vital subjects.

Students who achieved exceptional grades this year include Jade Collins (6x grade 9, 4 x grades 7/8), Michael Marshall (8 x grade 9, 2 x grades 7/8), Amelie Savage (2 x grade 9, 7 x grades 7/8), Bradley Bullimore (3 x grade 9, 5 x grades 7/8), Emily Searle (1 x grade 9, 7 x grades 7/8), Robert Lax (1 x grade 9, 7 x grades 7/8) and Holly Brockwell (1 x grade 9, 7 x grades 7/8).

Huge congratulations must also go to Maeve Kerrison, Olivia Jones, Lara Taylor, George Rogers, Skye Hennings, Holly Greasley, Daniel Clewley and Douglas Jewsbury-Ogrodnik who all made exceptional progress throughout their time at secondary school, achieving grades which far exceeded the expectations based on their primary school outcomes.

Headteacher, Simon Liley, said: “It is always a great day when we can celebrate the very real achievements of our students and see them move with confidence onto the next stage of their lives.

"My personal thanks must go to all of the staff, parents and carers who supported the children so brilliantly to get them to this point of celebration and new horizons.”