The Angmering School celebrates Good Ofsted result with head teacher 'extremely positive' about the future

Leaders at The Angmering School have created ‘an environment that has a strong focus on learning and high quality pastoral care’, according to Ofsted inspectors.

The school was graded ‘Good’ in all areas; Leadership, Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Sixth Form and Overall Effectiveness, following a visit in October.

It was previously rated as Requires Improvement, after an inspection at the school in June, 2019.

The Ofsted report praised leaders and other staff, saying: “Leaders have worked tirelessly to improve the school since the previous inspection. They have designed an ambitious curriculum and a comprehensive training programme for staff.”

The Angmering School head teacher Simon Liley and pupils celebrated the Good Ofsted result

The report added: “Teachers’ subject knowledge is strong and they use assessment well. In lessons, they continually check to find out how well pupils remember the ideas and concepts taught. Teachers craft insightful questions to support and challenge pupils. This motivates pupils to find out more about the different subjects and topics.”

The inspection was not limited to the classroom. The inspectors were impressed that ‘there is a wide range of extra curricular activities’ and that ‘leaders promote pupils’ personal development very well, including in the sixth form’.

The school’s successful sixth form also came in for praise with inspectors noting: “In the sixth form, teachers develop students’ independence by using well chosen activities. Students discover what university life is like through trips to local universities.”

The report concluded: “The Angmering School is a calm and orderly place, where pupils feel safe. Leaders have created an environment that has a strong focus on learning and high-quality pastoral care. Their commitment to inclusion means that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), thrive.”