The Angmering School: GCSE & BTEC success for 2025

Students and staff at The Angmering School are celebrating another excellent year of GCSE and BTEC results in 2025, with a significant proportion of the year group gaining top grades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff across the school are incredibly proud of the hard work and positive attitude shown by their students over the last few years and are delighted that the results reflect this.

Students can now look forward to taking their positive next steps in education, training or employment. A significant number will stay on to study A Levels or Level 3 BTEC courses in the highly regarded Angmering Sixth Form College which shares a site with the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are delighted that the percentage of students gaining strong grades in English and maths has risen once again, demonstrating the school’s commitment to securing the strongest outcomes in these vital subjects.

Congratulations to all of our students!

Students who achieved exceptional grades this year include Catherine Redding (10 x A*), Sam Jolly (8A*, 1A), Ben Goodchild (6A*, 1A), Alice Olliver (5A*, 5A), Thomas Lane (5A*, 3A), Erin Wallbank (5A*, 3A), Joshua Henson (5A*, 3A), Emma Jameson (4A*, 4A), Blanka Pokorowska (4A*, 3A) and Adam Smith (4A*, 3A).

Headteacher, Simon Liley, said: “We are delighted that the results reflect the hard work which students put into their studies. It is always a great day when we can celebrate the very real achievements of our students and see them move with confidence onto the next stage of their lives.

"My personal thanks must go to all of the staff, parents and carers who supported the children so brilliantly to get them to this point of celebration and new horizons. We are delighted that so many of this cohort will be staying on to study at The Angmering Sixth Form College.”