The Angmering School smallholding project grows thanks to High Sheriff of West Sussex and property developer Thakeham

The High Sheriff of West Sussex has helped The Angmering School grow its smallholding project after seeing it in action last summer.

Toni Harris, smallholding manager, has been developing the project with students since she came on board in September 2021. Her role is largely funded by Arun Youth Projects, which was asked by deputy head Matthew Whatford to develop a smallholding on wasteland in the school grounds as a community scheme.

Emma Biffi, youth services manager for Arun Youth Projects, said: "The area was just weeds before and the transformation is amazing. The school has been very impressed with what we have achieved. We had never done anything like this before but we knew we could make it work with the right people."

James Whitmore, High Sheriff of West Sussex 2022/23, was invited to visit the smallholding last summer to see how young people are using it to grow food and learn various aspects of garden construction. When he learned their shed was inaccessible because it was being used to store a large polytunnel, which had been gifted to the project, he immediately offered to help.

James Whitmore, High Sheriff of West Sussex 2022-23, centre, with Arun Youth Projects youth services manager Emma Biffi, Thakeham chief communications officer Claire MacAleese​, smallholding manager Toni Harris, Thakeham CSO Julian Rooney and students in the polytunnel. Picture: S Robards SR2303302

Mr Whitmore explained: "I was invited by Arun Youth Projects to see what they have created from a piece of waste ground. They cleared it, built raised beds and paths, grew vegetables, etc., to educate children and as a place of solitude.

"The project has benefited a variety of young people and I visited them to find they had been gifted a polytunnel but had no resources to erect it and it was being stored in their shed, reducing the use of it. I arranged with Thakeham Homes for one of their sub-contractors, Joyce Construction, to erect the polytunnel free of charge."

Mrs Harris said the polytunnel will make a huge difference, allowing the students to grow more produce all year round. There will be two potting areas and students will be preparing seeds for a plant sale to help raise money.She explained: "Last year, I was growing things on various window sills and at home before planting out. This year, we will be able to grow so much more and then plant around the school to make it look good. It is a work in progress as it has only been up a few weeks.

"We started by finding out what the students' favourite fruit and vegetables are and planting them first. Each session depends on their needs and the time of year. Sometimes they just need to dig and be active."

James Whitmore, High Sheriff of West Sussex 2022-23, presents Toni Harris, left, and Emma Biffi with the High Sheriff of West Sussex Award for Arun Youth Projects. Picture: S Robards SR2303302

Outside, there are fruit bushes, herb beds, spring bulbs and wild flowers to attract pollinators. A sensory garden has been created where the students can find some peace and a water feature has been put in place, to be filled naturally with rainwater.

Mr Whitmore visited the project again this morning with Julian Rooney, CSO at Thakeham. He said he was impressed by how much had been achieved since last summer and thanked the Billingshurst-based developer for stepping in to construct the polytunnel.

Mr Rooney said: "Thakeham is committed to people, communities and creating great places to live. For us, this means giving back to the communities where we operate.

"This polytunnel will benefit the young people of Angmering in many ways and we very much appreciate the support of partners like Joyce Groundwork, which built this facility, in delivering this for the community. This polytunnel is just one of many community projects that they undertake and we thank them for working with us on this one.

The polytunnel at The Angmering School. Picture: S Robards SR2303302

"I’d also like to extend our thanks to James Whitmore, who has championed this project during his term as High Sheriff and who I know will continue to take a keen interest even after his term in office has ended.”

Sean Joyce, commercial manager at Joyce Groundwork, added: "Joyce Groundwork are proud to play our part in helping the kids learn lifelong skills to grow and eat their own vegetables.”

Mr Whitmore said the passion from Arun Youth Projects for clearing all the brambles and weeds had been inspiring. Praising the community youth service, which is run by Arun Church, he presented Toni and Emma with a High Sheriff of West Sussex Award for Arun Youth Projects in recognition of its contribution to enhancing the life of the community.

Arun Youth Projects is looking for ongoing support to keep the smallholding project going and to help grow it into a scheme for the whole community. Email [email protected] for more information.