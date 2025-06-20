The Baird Primary Academy achieves sporting success

Pupils from years 5 and 6 at The Baird Primary Academy achieved sporting success at the Town Sports Gold League, being crowned as overall champions! The competition brings together schools from across the area to compete in a range of races and athletic competitions.

To add to the academies success, the team also managed to walk away with 17 gold, 15 silver and 5 bronze individual medals, which is a huge achievement. All pupils demonstrated incredible sporting spirit, supporting fellow team-mates, and all showed a determination to do their best. A special mention has to be made to Gideon, who competed in the 100m race – and broke the Town Sports Record, with a new time of 13.24 seconds!

We are grateful to Mr Ray, who has ensured all pupils at the academy have access to enriched and engaging PE lessons and after-school clubs. Mr Ray, academy PE teacher, said ‘This marks a truly magnificent day, that will go down in history for The Baird. To achieve our first ever win, in the competitions history meant so much to myself, all of the staff at the school and of course the pupils who attended. The children demonstrated an incredible amount of enthusiasm for sport, which was inspiring to watch. Their performance was absolutely phenomenal. To see Gideon become a record breaker for the quickest ever 100m was a remarkable moment and we are so incredibly proud of him.’

This achievement is a first for the academy, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement. Huge congratulations to all involved from the academy