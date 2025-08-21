The Burgess Hill Academy achieves its greatest improvement in GCSE results, surpassing national standards

We are proud to report that:

49% of students achieved Grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, representing a 10% improvement on the 2024 results and exceeding the national average (based on 2024 data).

65% of students achieved Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, a 5% improvement on the 2024 results and broadly in line with the national average (based on 2024 data).

The proportion of students achieving the very top grades has risen sharply, with Grade 9s doubling to 4.8% and the percentage achieving Grade 7 or above increasing from 15.4% to 20.2%.

Students, on average, made one whole grade additional progress compared to 2024 figures.

These outcomes reflect the hard work of our students, the dedication of our staff, and the continued support of parents, carers, and the wider community. They mark a significant step forward on last year’s results.

Principal Karen Clinton commented: “These results are a testament to the hard work, ambition, and character of our students. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them. They have shown real resilience, and these outcomes reflect their dedication and belief in what they can achieve.”

There were many outstanding individual performances, including:

Verity C and Lucas C, who achieved six Grade 9s each

Jasmine T, Lucas C, Megan M, Aleena N, Beth D, Amy P, and Austin T, who secured Grade 7–9s across all subjects

These results build on the findings of our most recent Ofsted inspection (December 2024), which recognised the calm and purposeful learning environment, strong relationships between staff and students, and the impact of improvements in curriculum planning and pastoral care.

Vice Principal Phil Snelling added:

“Our students should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved. Their hard work, resilience, and determination have truly paid off. I would also like to recognise the commitment of our staff, who have supported and guided them every step of the way.”

Students will now progress to a wide range of next steps, including A-levels, vocational courses, apprenticeships, and other post-16 pathways. We are confident they will continue to thrive and succeed.

Congratulations to all of our students on their achievements—we are immensely proud of them.

