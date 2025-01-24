The Burgess Hill Academy shines at regional chemistry competition!

Students from The Burgess Hill Academy displayed exceptional scientific understanding as they represented the academy at the Top of the Bench Chemistry Competition on the 23 January 2025. Organised by the Royal Society of Chemistry, this prestigious event brings together schools from across each region to test their knowledge.

The competition during the event was fierce. With the academy representing the Downlands region, which covers Sussex, Surrey and London, The Burgess Hill Academy went head to head with a range of Private and State schools – however this did not phase our determined team, who placed third in the regional final!

The team, made up of Christopher S (Year 9), Annie C (Year 9), Satyashree K (year 10), and Lucas C (Year 11), demonstrated outstanding teamwork, problem-solving skills, and scientific knowledge throughout the evening. We are particularly proud to report that our Year 9 students shone brightly, winning their quiz round against all other schools!

This achievement is a testament to the students’ hard work and passion for science, as well as the dedication of our teaching staff in nurturing their talents. Their performance reflects the high standards and aspirations of the school community.

Once again, congratulations to Christopher, Annie, Satyashree, and Lucas—you’ve made us all immensely proud!

