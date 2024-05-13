The Collyer’s choir: café expressivo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Choir performance hits the right note

The Collyer’s choir, directed by Mark Bradbury, gave an impromptu performance in the café last Friday.

A surprised and hugely appreciative audience were wowed with stunning renditions of Warwick Avenue by Duffy, Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, Something Inside So Strong by Labi Siffre, and Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Trouble Water.

