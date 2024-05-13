The Collyer’s choir: café expressivo
Choir performance hits the right note
The Collyer’s choir, directed by Mark Bradbury, gave an impromptu performance in the café last Friday.
A surprised and hugely appreciative audience were wowed with stunning renditions of Warwick Avenue by Duffy, Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, Something Inside So Strong by Labi Siffre, and Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Trouble Water.
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Our choir are incredibly talented, and this surprise café show was a great idea to help students relax as we enter the exam season. The songs were performed with great passion and emotion.”