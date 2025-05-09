The Human Factor: building a thriving culture at work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking at ways to foster a flourishing workplace culture is the topic of the newest CPD short course at the University of Chichester.

Ideal for leaders, HR professionals and mentors, the course will help participants gain the tools to enhance team dynamics and improve leadership practices.

Those taking part will learn how to use coaching techniques to promote high performance, resilience and engagement within their teams, and will leave with an action plan to apply these insights.

The course will be held at the Bishop Otter campus at Chichester University on 4 June, 12.30-2pm and includes lunch. To book your tickets go to Courses | University of Chichester - Online Store.

The Human Factor is a comprehensive professional learning programme designed by the Department of Psychology and Criminology at the University of Chichester.

The short courses, delivered both on-campus in West Sussex and online, aim to transform workplace environments by applying advanced psychological principles to help organisations stay creative, innovative and connected in ‘a fast-paced, tech-driven world dominated by AI’.

Find out more about The Human Factor short courses, and book your place, at: www.chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling/the-human-factor/